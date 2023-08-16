Bedford County releases communication-focused survey to the public

In an effort to communicate with citizens more effectively, the Bedford County Public Information Office has launched its 2023 Bedford County Communication Survey.
The 11-question online survey covers topics such as how citizens currently seek information about Bedford County government operations and which social media platforms they prefer.
The survey focuses on Bedford County government operations and associated departments; it is not connected to Bedford County Public Schools.
The direct link to the survey is surveymonkey.com/r/bedcocommunication. There is also a link to the survey on the homepage of the Bedford County website located at bedfordcountyva.gov.
By request, individuals can obtain a printed copy of the survey by calling the Public Information Office at 540.586.7601, extension 1490.
The survey will be open to the public until August 31, 2023.
