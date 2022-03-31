Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Liberty University on Friday, where as the keynote speaker at convocation he delivered a message recounting the role of faith and prayer in his recent campaign and in his work as governor.
While he also addressed some pressing political concerns, much of his address carried the tone of a sermon, a point emphasized by the Rev. Jonathan Falwell, senior pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church, who provided a few remarks and a closing prayer following the governor’s message.
“I love that we have a governor who gave us a sermon,” Falwell stated.
The governor spoke of his calling by God to run for governor, which came not at the urging of friends and acquaintances, but out of his personal prayer life and independently out of his wife Suzanne’s personal prayer life. He explained that it was not an assurance that he would win, noting that even if he had lost, he would have been following God, because God would have had something to teach him out of the experience.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.