Bruno and Tiffany Silva, owners of The Landing Restaurant and The Landing Love Project, announced it has received a $100,000 dollar matching gift donation from David and Michelle Baldacci, to expand on the hot meals dinner delivery service for local at-risk families and seniors throughout the greater Smith Mountain Lake region and surrounding counties.
“The Landing Love Project is humbled by this generous financial contribution from the Baldaccis as it will go a long way in supporting our mission,” stated Bruno Silva, President. “We recently reached another milestone by delivering over 35,000 meals to those in need within our community. This is the most important thing we have ever done, and The Landing Love Project is a part of us now and we have no plans to stop feeding those in need within our community.”
To support the matching gifts program and help put The Landing Love Project on the path to sustainability, the Baldaccis have committed $100,000 dollars to support the most effective strategies, tools, and best practices for long-term sustainability.
Ultimately, The Love Project’s goal is to secure a facility so these additional services can be provided in a physical space that is safe and conveniently located. The facility would allow students to arrive after school where they can provide a nourishing meal and utilize volunteers to provide tutoring for students. There is also a proposed separate learning area dedicated to adult education. The adult programs would aid with the following: improve reading skills, obtaining GEDs, resume writing and job searches.
The Baldaccis are devoted philanthropists. Their collective efforts are dedicated to their family’s Wish You Well Foundation®, which supports family and adult literacy programs in the United States. In 2008, the Foundation partnered with Feeding America to launch Feeding Body & Mind, a program to address the connection between literacy, poverty, and hunger.
“As a community we have an opportunity to support each other and make a difference. This only makes our community stronger and an even better place for all of us to call home,” stated David Baldacci.
The Landing Restaurant is currently accepting donations and soliciting volunteers to help deliver meals to the doorstep of those in need. If someone has an immediate need please email The Landing at info@thelandingloveproject.com. Donations can be made online at http://thelandingloveproject.com
