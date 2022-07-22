SML Good Neighbors’ latest fundraiser presents an opportunity for ticket holders to share an evening with best-selling author David Baldacci on July 24 at The Virginian at Westlake (located at 9945 Brooks Mill Road in Wirtz).
The event will begin at 3 p.m. There are two ticket levels available for those interested in attending. Admission to hear David Baldacci speak is $50. Admission with a pre-signed copy of “The 6:20 MAN,” personalization inscription, and meet and greet opportunity with David Baldacci is $80.
No outside books will be allowed. Light refreshments will be provided for all attendees. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.smlgoodneighbors.org/davidbaldaccimeetandgreet and in-person at Mama Ann’s Gifts and Goodies (located at 213 Scruggs Road).
