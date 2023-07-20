Lake & More Community Calendar: July 19th - 25th

LIVE MUSIC
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH
Andy Burnette Trio at Hot Shots
7-10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
THURSDAY, JULY 20TH
Matt Weeks
4:30-8 p.m.
Fables & Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
Ray Martin
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Magnum Point Marina
2200 Ols Salem School Rd, Union Hall
More info: 540.576.3001
Phlegar Hill
presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
6-9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Robinson Treacher
special guests K2: Kumberley & Kristopher
6-9 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Annalyse Marie
6-8 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Road, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Island Time Band
6 p.m.
Tickets: $10
SML Pavilion
1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta
More info: info@smlpavilion.com
Last Call Party Band
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
SATURDAY, JULY 21ST
The Whiskey Shakes
3 p.m.
Beale’s Brewery & BBQ
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
Karlee Raye
5-8 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.297.0055
BlackByrd Medicine
presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
6-9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Hunter Overstreet
6-9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar
1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.5001
Wood & Strings
6-8 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Road, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Christian Q & The Groove
6-9 p.m.
Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Gypsy Nix
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Adam Markham & Arlia Schwartz
6-9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Michael Wayne Dill
7-10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Homegrown Music Series: Alum Ridge Boys
8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.484.8277
Mason Creek
6-9 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Annalyse Marie Duo
1-4 p.m.
Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Chris Suter
2-5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Karlee Raye
2-4 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Road, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Christian Q Duo
2-6 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
MONDAY, JULY 24TH
Nickel Creek with Aoife O’Donovan
Gates: 5 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com
COMMUNITY EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH
Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide. Play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
THURSDAY, JULY 20TH
Business After Hours
presented by Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce
5-7 p.m.
Pacabella Farm Alpacas & Boutique
Texas Hold ‘em Poker
6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Karaoke Night
7-10 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Trivia Night
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
FRIDAY, JULY 21ST
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10-11:15 a.m.
$15 per class or $32 monthly rate
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill
More info: 540-339-7577
Karaoke Night
7 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
SATURDAY, JULY 22ND
Welding and Fabrication Retirement Auction presented by Simmons Auctions
8 a.m.
Spring Valley Farm
1191 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.685.3249
Karaoke
7-10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Cornhole Tournament to benefit Waylon
12-4 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
TUESDAY, JULY 25TH
Cornhole at Hot Shots
6-9 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
