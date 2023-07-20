Lake & More Community Calendar: July 19th - 25th
Sandra Aranegui

LIVE MUSIC

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH 

Andy Burnette Trio at Hot Shots

7-10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

THURSDAY, JULY 20TH  

Matt Weeks 

4:30-8 p.m.

Fables & Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview

More info: 540.420.0916

Ray Martin

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Magnum Point Marina

2200 Ols Salem School Rd, Union Hall

More info: 540.576.3001

Phlegar Hill

presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

6-9 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Robinson Treacher

special guests K2: Kumberley & Kristopher

6-9 p.m. 

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Annalyse Marie

6-8 p.m. 

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Road, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Island Time Band  

6 p.m. 

Tickets: $10

SML Pavilion

1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta

More info: info@smlpavilion.com

Last Call Party Band 

7:30-10:30 p.m.  

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

SATURDAY, JULY 21ST 

The Whiskey Shakes 

3 p.m. 

Beale’s Brewery & BBQ

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

Karlee Raye

5-8 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.297.0055

BlackByrd Medicine

presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

6-9 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Hunter Overstreet 

6-9 p.m. 

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar 

1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.5001

Wood & Strings  

6-8 p.m. 

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Road, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Christian Q & The Groove

6-9 p.m. 

Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Gypsy Nix  

7:30-11:30 p.m. 

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Adam Markham & Arlia Schwartz

6-9 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Smokehouse 

480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

More info:  540.482.0369

Michael Wayne Dill

7-10 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Homegrown Music Series: Alum Ridge Boys

8 p.m. 

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.484.8277

Mason Creek

6-9 p.m. 

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Annalyse Marie Duo

1-4 p.m. 

Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Chris Suter 

2-5 p.m. 

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Karlee Raye 

2-4 p.m. 

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Road, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Christian Q Duo 

2-6 p.m. 

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

MONDAY, JULY 24TH  

Nickel Creek with Aoife O’Donovan

Gates: 5 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall 

More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com

COMMUNITY EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH  

Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide. Play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament 

7 p.m. 

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

THURSDAY, JULY 20TH  

Business After Hours 

presented by Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

5-7 p.m. 

Pacabella Farm Alpacas & Boutique 

Texas Hold ‘em Poker 

6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Karaoke Night

7-10 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill 

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632 

Trivia Night 

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

FRIDAY, JULY 21ST  

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10-11:15 a.m. 

$15 per class or $32 monthly rate

Red Valley United Methodist Church 

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill

More info: 540-339-7577 

Karaoke Night

7 p.m. 

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

SATURDAY, JULY 22ND 

Welding and Fabrication Retirement Auction presented by Simmons Auctions

8 a.m.

Spring Valley Farm

1191 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.685.3249

Karaoke

7-10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Cornhole Tournament to benefit Waylon

12-4 p.m. 

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

TUESDAY, JULY 25TH 

Cornhole at Hot Shots

6-9 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

