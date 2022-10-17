“There are approximately 750 families who will have a tasty holiday dinner because we care about them,” the Agape Center stated.
Each family will receive a Walmart gift card limited to the purchase of turkey, ham and produce.
These families spread from Bedford to Rocky Mount.
Agape not only helps with food but also with clothing, toys, furniture and appliances.
“This year we hope you can make a difference,” the Agape Center stated. “Please consider sponsoring a family, or families, at Thanksgiving, as God leads you!”
The Agape Center stated that a donation of $25 will provide a Thanksgiving dinner for one family.
Donations may be made by check, payable to “The Agape Center” at P.O. Box 573, Moneta, VA 24121, or by debit/credit card via www.agapecentersml.org.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.