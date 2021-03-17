A body was found in the lake in the Vinton area of Bedford County, according to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office today.
The sheriff's office responded, along with members of Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Hardy Volunteer Fire Department, and Smith Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the call today.
Due to the nature of the call, the scene was turned over to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police and Law Enforcement Rangers with the National Park Service for further investigation.
The sheriff's office stated that no further information will be released by this agency and any further inquiries should be directed to the National Park Service.
Also today, the Bring Brent Home Facebook page stated that the search has come to an end for 26-year-old Brent Gibson of Bedford County, who went missing March 3 and whose truck was found at the Roanoke River Overlook at Blue Ridge Parkway.
The page stated that his body was recovered in the Hardy area of Smith Mountain Lake this evening.
"Sadly, it’s not the outcome we had hoped for, but we are at peace finally knowing where he is." the post stated. "We are overwhelmed with the support we have received and have so many people we’d like to thank, but tonight we need to grieve and begin to learn to live our lives without our loved one. Hug your family a little tighter tonight."
