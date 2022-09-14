SML Good Neighbors hosted its third annual Battle of the Bands on Aug. 28 at Mango’s Bar & Grill.
Five bands came to compete for overall winner, as decided by judges’ scores, and people’s choice winner, as determined by votes for dollars from the audience. The lineup included bands One Take, Honey, Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks, Soulacoustix and Thunder Ridge.
Patrons at Bridgewater Plaza enjoyed almost five hours of country, rock, alternative, rhythm and blues, and motown music while voting with their dollars to support local nonprofit, SML Good Neighbors.
At the end of the evening, after judges’ scores and audience votes were tallied, Soulacoustix took home the $500 prize for overall winner, and also won people’s choice. The group beat out the close runners up, One Take and Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks, who weren’t far behind in judges’ scores.
Soulacoustix, as featured on “Living Local,” performs songs from every genre: country, rock, pop, blues, R&B and Motown. One can hear JoJo Stockton and Soulacoustix today, Sept. 14, at the opening night of the Franklin County Agricultural Fair or see them headlining at Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 18.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.