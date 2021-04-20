The Franklin County Public Library (FCPL) will host a traveling exhibition titled, “Teetotalers & Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia, Distilled.”
The FCPL is hosting this free exhibition in recognition of the Centennial of Prohibition and Franklin County Moonshine Heritage Month. Curated by the Library of Virginia, the exhibition is now on display at the FCPL’s Rocky Mount location and will later move to the library’s Westlake location.
“Teetotalers & Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia, Distilled” is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday on the first floor of the Rocky Mount location of the Franklin County Public Library, 355 Franklin Street. In addition, paintings and other works by local artists in honor of Franklin County Moonshine Heritage Month are on display on the second floor.
