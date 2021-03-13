A boat fire occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. today at Indian Point Marina on the Franklin County side of Smith Mountain Lake, in which five to six people were forced to jump overboard, according to reports.
Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department stated that units arrived on scene to find a single cabin-cruiser style boat fully engulfed.
Nearby resident Debbie Reardon captured footage of the incident and stated that an explosion had occurred.
According to Responding Fire, those who jumped overboard went to the shore to a nearby hotel.
EMS units arrived on scene, declared a mass casualty incident and immediately started treating patients, Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department stated.
All patients were found to have minor to no injuries.
Responding Fire posted that Fire Boat 11-4 ram pushed the 28-foot cabin cruiser away from the marina to prevent the fire from spreading. This successfully moved the boat away from the docks and structure.
By 3:55 p.m., the fire was knocked down, and crews started conducting overhaul and mop up.
The boat ultimately sunk below the water.
Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department responded with Attack 10, Unit 10 and Med 10.
Other crews that responded were Company 11 SML Fire Boats, Company 15 Franklin County Public Safety (FCPS) Westlake, Med. 15 FCPS and Med. 1-4 FCPS.
The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
