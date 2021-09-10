At a regular meeting of the Bedford Regional Water Authority Board of Directors, held Aug. 17 in the Board Meeting Room at the Authority’s Administrative Annex Building, the board of directors approved additional funding in the amount of $400,000 for parking lot construction.
The board of directors had approved capital funding for parking lot construction as part of the Capital Improvement Projects for fiscal 2018-2019 in the amount of $200,000.
Then the board of directors had approved additional capital funding for the project for fiscal 2019-2020 in the amount of $100,000.
