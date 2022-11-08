“America’s favorite cowboys” will take the stage at Harvester Performance Center in March, according to Harvester.
Western Music Hall of Famer Riders in the Sky will perform in Rocky Mount on Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
With more than 7,000 appearances, 40 full-length albums and two Grammy Awards to the band’s credit, what began as a celebration of classic Western music and an evening of hilarity has become a career, and that career has become a legend, one which, 40 years on, shows no signs of stopping or even slowing down much.
Television shows, public radio, Grand Ole Opry appearances, projects for Disney — there’s almost nothing these guys haven’t done. And the creation of satellite radio has recently given them a new platform, as they continue to produce episodes of the award-winning “Classic Cowboy Corral” on Sirius/XM.
Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com.
