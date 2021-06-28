Update at 2:15 p.m.
The suspect is now in custody after a traffic stop in Montgomery County, Virginia, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
A warrant will be served for malicious wounding with additional charges forthcoming.
No additional information was provided at this time.
Original article at 1 p.m.
Law enforcement personnel are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in connection to a shooting this morning at the Cannaday’s Store at 24800 Virgil H Goode Highway in Boones Mill.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 10:10 a.m. this morning, alerting of the shooting. They responded, along with Boones Mill Police Department, Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety.
One male victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
The suspect, 55-year-old Emmitt Southern of Princeton, West Virginia, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
The suspect is believed to be driving an older model dark blue blazer with West Virginia tag NBV-349 and may be traveling 220 northbound or Interstate 81.
The victim and suspect knew one another, so this situation is believed to be an isolated incident.
Law enforcement personnel are actively searching for this suspect. If anyone sees this suspect or his vehicle, contact 911 immediately.
