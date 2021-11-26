Septic systems aren’t exactly something people think much about, until they are having problems such as slow drains or water back-up or even septic odors seeping into your home. Failing systems can be costly to repair, and when within proximity to our pristine lake waters they can contaminate the lake where you recreate, and which is a drinking water resource to many.
So, what are the types of septic systems found as you navigate Smith Mountain Lake (SML)?
The Conventional Onsite Sewage System is the most common, which means treatment works consisting of one or more septic tanks with gravity, pumped, or siphoned conveyance to a gravity distributed subsurface drain field. Owners of conventional systems are recommended to have the septic tank checked, and pumped if necessary, about every five years. In Franklin County, five-year inspection is a requirement.
Alternative Onsite Sewage Systems (AOSS) is another septic system found near the SML. Alternative onsite sewage system means a treatment works that is not a conventional onsite sewage system. AOSS systems are designed to overcome problematic site conditions such as: poor soils shallow bedrock, shallow water table, and limited area. AOSS designs are utilized where conventional septic systems are not capable of meeting regulatory requirements to protect public health and water resources. AOSSs utilized in the SML area generally consist of aerobic, fixed media filter treatment units that provide advanced or enhanced treatment of septic tank effluent.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.