The Bedford Public Library System will host a Winter Reading Program from Jan. 15 to Feb. 28, featuring a bingo challenge.
Participants can earn bingo by completing up to 24 different reading activities and other challenges. Those who complete five challenges in a row or column will be entered into a drawing for one of two prize baskets: the Movie Night or Game Night basket. Those who complete the entire board will be entered into a grand prize drawing for the Snow Day basket.
To participate, individuals can sign up at bplsonline.beanstack.com/reader365 or pick up a physical copy of the bingo board at their local branch. Completed challenges must be logged on Beanstack or returned to a library location by Feb. 28 to be entered into a prize drawing.
