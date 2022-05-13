SML Women’s Club names 2022 scholarship recipient

Each year, the Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club (SMLWC) awards a scholarship to a graduating female senior at Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount.
The recipient must complete a scholarship package listing their activities that demonstrate their leadership values and teamwork in serving the community. The scholarship winner is required to explain her educational and career goals. This year’s winner is Madison Laken Adkins.
She is from Boones Mill, has a GPA of 4.2609 and will be attending Virginia Western Community College and the University of Tampa.
“During my college experience, I plan to take an internship with a real estate brokerage and an internship with a digital marketing agency to decide which path is for me or if I can incorporate both into the same career. I aspire to be a real estate agent by doing digital marketing on the side for the brokerage. Also, I plan to travel abroad during college and after college to learn more about how other countries manage their businesses, so I can find new ways to grow business here in the US.”
