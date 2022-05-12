Ian Hix, director of safety at Southside Electric Cooperative, which serves parts of Smith Mountain Lake, recently completed a program in electric utility safety and loss control.
Hix, who came to SEC in February 2018, finished the Certified Loss Control Program, which is a series of workshops offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in conjunction with the National Utility Training & Safety Education Association. The program is designed to instruct participants in many areas related to electric utility industry safety, including new, innovative safety techniques.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, nearly four million injuries occur annually in the workplace. One of the goals for a certified loss control professional is to help ensure a safe work environment for utility workers and the public. Preventing workplace accidents avoids down time and can ultimately lead to lower utility rates.
“I am very excited for our employees and our members that we now have someone with Ian’s background and certifications on our staff,” said Vice President of Engineering George Felts. “His dedication and hard work are exemplary, and now this significant achievement will ensure that he is a resource for our employees and members in helping both groups identify and mitigate hazards before incidents occur. I look forward to Ian continuing to help us find ways to improve the safe and reliable delivery of electricity to our member-owners.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.