Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.