The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is inviting the public to attend a design public hearing for a project to improve safety at and around the intersection of Route 460 and Route 697 (Camp Jaycee Road) in Bedford County.
The hearing will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Montvale Elementary School located at1 Little Patriot Drive in Montvale. The hearing will be held in an “open-house” format, and VDOT representatives will be present to answer questions.
This project is intended to reduce rear end collisions and angle crashes. Drivers turning left from Camp Jaycee Road currently must cross multiple lanes of oncoming traffic on Route 460. Sight distance at this location is limited, particularly when vehicles are waiting to turn left from eastbound Route 460 onto Camp Jaycee Road.
This project will eliminate the left turn movements onto and off Camp Jaycee Road, construct median turn lanes for U-turns and close four existing crossovers. Motorists who currently turn left at the intersection will be redirected to turn right and make a U-turn using the new turn lanes in the median of Route 460. The crossover at the nearby nursing home will remain open for emergency vehicles traveling eastbound on Route 460.
Comments about the project may be submitted at the meeting or until March 5 to Tim Dowdy, Project Manager, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153. Comments may also be emailed to Tim.Dowdy@vdot.virginia.gov. Reference “Route 460 at Camp Jaycee Road Public Comment” in the subject heading.
Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact Dowdy at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.
