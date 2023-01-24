Three injured in Goodview Road wreck with entrapment

A two-vehicle motor vehicle accident with entrapment occurred Monday in the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road, injuring three people.
The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews were dispatched for a Special Operations Command response to the motor vehicle accident at 10:05 a.m.
Rescue 13 responded with five personnel to the scene and found two vehicles involved. Further investigation found that two patients were trapped in one vehicle.
In coordination with Moneta Volunteer Fire Department and Bedford Fire Department, extrication efforts were successful by completing a “door removal” and “dash lift.”
Three patients were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
