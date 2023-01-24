Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia, congratulated Smith Mountain Lake area students who were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Area students named to the Dean’s List are:
• Colin Aliff of Hardy
• Abigail Dillon of Goodview
• Avery Adkins of Goodview
• Jackson Amos of Rocky Mount
• Emily Greene of Rocky Mount
• Nicholas Werger of Rock Mount
• Hannah Carter of Bedford
• Bryan Carter of Bedford
• Ross Divers of Vinton
• Hunter Richards of Vinton
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry has consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions. Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks, including the new Schools of Nursing and Business, and an average class size of 15 students making individualized education a priority.
Visit ehc.edu for more information.
