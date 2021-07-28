Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration recently.
Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments include the following area residents:
• Steven Sandy of Vinton, assistant county administrator, Franklin County — reappointment to Broadband Advisory Council.
•Dr. Ceasor T. Johnson Sr. of Lynchburg, pastor, Spring Hill Baptist Church, and former vice mayor, City of Lynchburg — appointment to Commission on Local Government.
•William Gorman of Roanoke — appointment to Commonwealth Council on Aging.
•Dr. John T. “Jay” White of Lynchburg, gerontologist, The Longevity Project — reappointment to Commonwealth Council on Aging.
•Amanda Noell Stanley of Bedford, president and CEO, DePaul Community Resources — reappointment to State Executive Council on Children’s Services.
•Dr. James Alan Calvert of Lynchburg, Senior Environmental Health and Safety Advisory Professional, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Inc. — appointment to Virginia Fire Services Board.
•Abbey G. Johnston, EFO, MA, NREMT-P of Forest, deputy chief of operations, Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue — appointment to Virginia Fire Services Board.
