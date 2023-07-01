On July 1, 2023, Virginia’s expanded Move Over law took effect. According to Morgan Dean, spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic, the new law builds upon existing legislature.
Currently, the law requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles with red, blue or amber lights. But the expansion now requires drivers to also move over for stationary vehicles with hazard lights, warning signs and/orflares.
Dean said the agency believes the new law can save lives while people are pulled over for maintenance or medical issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.