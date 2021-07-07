A Bedford woman died after a passenger of a vehicle shot her Saturday while she was driving.
According to the Bedford Police Department, police officers responded to the 900 block of Burks Hill Road at 10 p.m. Saturday in reference to Jessica Ryan Moore, 36, of Bedford, who had a gunshot wound.
Officers and Bedford County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and began treatment. Moore was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died from the injury.
During the investigation, officers determined the injury was caused by a male in the passenger seat of the vehicle Moore was driving.
Officers arrested Daniel Joseph Norwood, 34, of Lynchburg, for involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.
