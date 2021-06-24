Mandolinist, singer and songwriter Chris Thile, who National Public Radio (NPR) called a “genre-defying musical genius,” will return to the Harvester stage in Rocky Mount on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“We’re looking forward to getting Chris back to the Harvester,” said Micah Davidson, director of operations. “His friendly performance style and interaction with the audience is perfect for our space.”
After more than a year without welcoming a live audience, the Harvester recently announced that it would kick off its fall season with Blue Oyster Cult on Sept. 4. Many of the fall shows were postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.