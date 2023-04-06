A Bedford, Va man has been taken into custody by the US Marshal's Service on 25 felony charges of possession of child pornography.
Mark Staite, age 54, was originally a suspect in a November 2022 sexual assault case investigated by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. During the original investigation, it was discovered Staite might be in possession of child pornography.
With the assistance of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, multiple devices that were seized from a search warrant were forensically examined, and a large amount of child pornography was discovered.
On Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, Staite was taken into custody by the United States Marshal’s Service. He was extradited back to Bedford County by Bedford County Deputies.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Springfield, Missouri Police Department, the Greene County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal’s Service for their assistance with this case.
The ongoing investigation remains active. No further information is available at this time.
