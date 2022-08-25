A Moneta man has reportedly been found guilty of indecent liberties and forcible sodomy with a child.
Ralph Richard Lonas Jr., 63, of Moneta was convicted by a jury Wednesday in Bedford Circuit Court.
He was acquitted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Lonas on March 30, 2020, and he was charged with a total of four charges: two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, one count of taking indecent liberties of a child under the age of 15, and one count of forcible sodomy of a child less than the age of 13.
During law enforcement interrogation, Lonas reportedly had denied the allegations until admitting to them after being pressed for more than an hour.
In court, he reportedly maintained his innocence and stated that his initial admission was to protect the child.
The incidents allegedly occurred for a year between 2013 and 2015.
Lonas has been held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford without bond.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
