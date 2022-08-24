At its Aug. 11 meeting, the Bedford County School Board recognized students from Jefferson Forest and Liberty high schools who recently achieved excellence. The teams/groups/individuals were recognized by Ryan Edwards for FFA, girls track, National History Day and YOVASO.
First was Makenna Garrett, a 2022 Liberty High School (LHS) graduate, who has been appointed as the statewide FFA secretary for this coming school year. Garrett was selected from the field of approximately 10,000 students across the commonwealth.
Garrett follows an impressive line of 12 other Bedford County Public Schools students who have held various statewide positions since 1956.
Next, the Liberty FFA Veterinary Science Team recently competed at the 96th Annual Virginia FFA State Convention in June and won. The contest included a 50-question multiple choice test; a veterinary math exam; breeds, tools, equipment and microscope identification; and hands-on veterinary practice. This team will represent Virginia at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October.
Representing the Liberty FFA Veterinary Science Team, Anna Grohs was the top-placing student in the state, followed by Maegan Cash who was third in the state.
The Virginia FFA Veterinary Science Team consisted of: Maegan Cash, Natalie Corbin, Anna Grohs, KayLi Lindsay and the team’s sponsor: Lindsay Tomlinson.
Next was recognition of the National History Day Contest, which engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Liberty High School has participated in this contest for more than 15 years, regularly sending projects to the national competition. Sara Johnson’s project finished third place finish this year, which was deemed “unprecedented” by Edwards.
The work to create the projects began in the fall of 2021. Students worked almost the entire school year after school and on their own to research and create their project.
The members of the group competed at district competition in March. All of them advanced to state competition, including Sara Johnson, whose project, Shenandoah National Park: Debate and Diplomacy Lead to Displacement, placed third at the state level for individual performances. That made Johnson one of two Virginia representatives for single individual performances. Her project focused on the displacement of the residents of what would be Shenandoah National Park in the 1930s and the government’s efforts to convince the public the loss of their property was in these people’s best interests. Johnson’s coaches were Mickey VanDerwerker and Margia Skalka.
YOVASO stands for Youth of Virginia Speaks Out, and The Liberty High School Lifesavers were selected as the YOVASO Club of the year. They did so by setting the standard for best practices in peer-led youth traffic safety programs among the 54 other high school groups in the state. The award recognizes excellence in student leadership and club development, community outreach, engagement of the student body, effectiveness of programming, and participation in YOVASO campaigns and retreats.
The YOVASO Club of the Year includes Aleaxis Conklin, Jadyn Clark, Brooklyn Gunter, Emma Kimberlin and Kianna Meadows.
Liberty High School’s Mr. Ben Thurman was selected as YOVASO Sponsor of the Year in recognition of his ongoing support and guidance to the Liberty Lifesavers traffic safety club and commitment to striving for excellence in club growth and development.
Two more YOVASO students, both from Jefferson Forest High School, received high accolades from the organization as well.
The Rock Star Award is in recognition of a student who demonstrates enthusiasm and excitement in their school and community for promoting safe teen driving and passenger safety. This year’s YOVASO Rock Star award was presented to Emma Ogden.
The Youth Leadership Award is in recognition of a YOVASO Youth Advisory Council student who demonstrates exemplary leadership skills and a commitment to working on safe teen driving and youth traffic safety programs at the local and state level. The Youth Leadership award was presented to Payton Poindexter.
