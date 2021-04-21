The Coves Amphitheater in Union Hall officially made its debut, as well as the return of music at the Coves.
The new stage follows two successful shows in 2020 with high profile names such as Ricky Skaggs and 14-time Grammy award winner Jerry Douglas. Dennis Crumpler, who is the Coves developer and sponsor, said they were excited to get this form of art going again.
“We want the arts to be a fundamental part of our brand,” Crumpler said. “There will be a mixture of all types of genres this year. We are going to try to get the symphony out here and hoping to get a jazz and/or a classical performance.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
