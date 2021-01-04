The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is accepting applications for 55 different scholarship funds.
Pittsylvania County students who are interested may apply online through the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfdrr.org. The deadline for all applications is March 1, 2021.
Students who are graduating seniors or former graduates from a high school in Danville or Pittsylvania County or Caswell County, North Carolina, may apply. Scholarships may have eligibility criteria that were specified by the donor. The online application system will determine eligibility for each scholarship.
Last year, the Community Foundation awarded 100 scholarships totaling more than $240,000 to area students. Since its formation in 1996, the Community Foundation has awarded 1,357 scholarships totaling more than $2.9 million.
The Community Foundation is a fully tax-exempt organization. Individuals, businesses or organizations may establish their own scholarship or endowment fund or may contribute any amount to existing funds. The Community Foundation may be contacted at 541 Loyal Street, Danville, by phone at 434-793-0884, or online at www.cfdrr.org.
