The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue held its first toy drive this holiday season and donated to local elementary schools around Smith Mountain Lake.
Chad Quinn, who is the team leader of the dive team for the department, said they had held an event at Crazy Horse Marina last month, which featured a car show featuring 20 plus vehicles, a DJ, a fire boat demo, dive team demo, etc. He added that the event was for people to come out to meet the members and to donate toys. They also held a raffle ticket to bring in money for the toy drive. A total of 15 businesses donated for the raffle ticket giveaway.
“We ended up raising about $1,625 dollars (from raffles) and I would say a good $500 in gifts that were donated,” Quinn said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.