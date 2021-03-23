The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Bedford Town Police, Fire/Rescue and Waste Management, will host a series of events that offer document shredding and prescription drug take back disposal.
This event is free; however, donations of pet food are accepted for the Bedford Animal Shelter and canned nonperishable food for the Local Christian Ministry.
The event dates and locations are as follows:
• March 27, Town of Bedford 6C’s Shopping Center, Blue Ridge Avenue
• April 17, Jefferson Forest High School, Forest Road and Perrowville Road
• May 8, Moneta Food Lion parking lot, Moneta Road
Hours of operations for all events are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring expired or unused medication to be safely disposed and/or bring personal papers no longer needed. Identity theft is the fastest growing crime in America, and properly disposing personal papers can protect one’s identity.
Contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800 with questions.
