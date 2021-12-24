Effectively immediately, the Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts will offer Pfizer BioNTech booster shots for 16 and 17 year olds.
The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 16 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this additional layer of protection for 16 and 17 year olds,” said Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts Director Scott Spillmann, MD, MPH. “In light of the new Omicron variant and the rise in cases and complications as more people gather indoors with the holidays and with the colder weather, we encourage everyone eligible for a vaccine or booster to get it this month to continue to protect your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your holiday celebrations and travel.”
To find a clinic near you, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.
Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges them to consult with their doctor or healthcare provider who can assist them in making the best decision for their own situation.
If coming for a second, third or booster dose, bring a vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine received in previous doses.
Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.