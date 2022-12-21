The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a burglary at the Express Tobacco located at 18013 Forest Road.
The sheriff’s office responded to the burglary Dec. 13.
According to the sheriff’s office, two masked and gloved males were seen entering the building after smashing the front door. Once inside, the two males quickly made away with a large number of cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000. The suspects appear to be operating a white Kia sedan.
The tag does not return to the vehicle or this area, so the sheriff’s office is following up on this information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
