Smith Mountain Lake is known for its wine. One of the biggest events in the area is the Wine Festival hosted by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Although the three-decades-long annual event has been canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19, it is expected to make a comeback this year.
The event usually sees dozens of wineries and more than 11,000 people in attendance tasting various wines, but you don’t have to wait until the next Wine Festival to try out local wine. Start making your plans to visit some wineries this summer.
Here are five wineries at Smith Mountain Lake that will be open to visitors (in alphabetical order).
Brooks Mill Winery
Brooks Mill Winery is an award-winning winery owned by H.T. and Rhonda Page. For more than 12 years, they made fruit wine as a hobby, and in December 2008, turned their passion into a business, growing blackberries, blueberries, pears, apples, peaches and cherries.
The wines vary from dry dinner wines to sweet dessert wines. It’s most popular selection is Blackberry, but it also offers a variety of flavors such as Dry Pear, Black & Blue, Dry Blackberry, Blueberry, Sweet Blackberry, Sweet Blueberry, Cherry, Plum, Peach, Pear and Sangria. The location also hosts music events on occasion.
Brooks Mill Winery is located at 6221 Brooks Mill Road in Wirtz. Its summer hours are noon to 5 p.m. from Friday to Monday. Owners H.T. and Rhonda Page may be contacted by calling 540-721-5215 or emailing htpage3@embarqmail.com. More information may be found at brooksmillwine.com.
Fables and Feathers
Fables and Feathers is new to Smith Mountain Lake. It’s a family operated winery with four owners: Tom, Pam, Adam and Genny Luedtke. They bought the winery formerly called White Rock and moved here from Illinois, north of Chicago. The location offers outdoor and indoor seating and provides small snacks. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic meals to accompany their wine outside.
New wines are Sweet Rose, Dry Rose, Rkatsiteli and Chambourcin. Co-owner Genny Luedtke’s favorite is Rkatsiteli, which is sweet and tastes like peach and honey. White wines include American Riesling, Aesop’s White, Chardonnay, Virginia Riesling and Sadie’s White. The most popular of these is Sadie’s White. Red wines available are Sadie’s Red, Pinot Noir, Aesop’s Red, Merlot and Cabernet Franc. Of those, Pinot Noir and Aesop’s Red have been popular.
In addition to wine, beers are offered, such as Tom’s Cerveza, Pam’s Radler, Adam’s Kolsch, Evan’s Ale, Andy’s Stout and Genny’s Cider.
Fables and Feathers is located at 2117 Bruno Drive in Goodview. Summer hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Monday. The business may be called at 540-420-0916 or emailed at fablesandfeatherswinery@outlook.com. More information may be found at fablesandfeatherswinery.com.
Hickory Hill Vineyards
Hickory Hill Vineyards & Winery has been growing wine grapes for nearly four decades, with two decades serving as a winery, making it the oldest winery at Smith Mountain Lake. It has been around for three generations of the Furrow family, with Roger Furrow as the owner and co-founder, and family members Wendy Furrow-Scott and Donald Furrow-Scott managing.
The winery has received more than 80 awards in state, national and international competitions. It has a 1923 farmhouse tasting room with gift shop and picnic area. Although the indoor tasting bar has been closed, the picnic area is open by reservation, and the indoor bar may reopen for reservations in fall 2021. Orders may be placed online, and curbside pickup, local delivery and shipping is available.
Traditional wines offered are Full Pond, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. The Smith Mountain Lake series of wines consists of Mist, Country Red, Redbud, Sunset and Sweet Red Sail.
The winery also offers a series of music events called Sunset Saturday and had started a charitable event called Charity Cheers.
Hickory Hill Vineyards is located at 1722 Hickory Cove Lane in Moneta. Summer hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. The company may be called at 540-296-1393 or emailed at thefurrows@smlwine.com. More information may be found at www.SMLwine.com.
Ramulose Ridge Vineyards
Ramulose Ridge Vineyards is an award winning winery that opened in 2013 with an updated facility after Jim and Sandi Ramaker started it in 2004. The indoor tasting room isn’t open, but in the meantime, it has outdoor seating available on a 1,100 square-foot patio and pergola. Guests are welcome to bring chairs or blanket to sit on the lawn.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required when ordering, paying and using the restrooms. Parties of seven or more are asked to call 540-314-2696 in advance. They serve wine flights and wine by the glass and bottle. They also offer cigars and have snacks available, such as cookies, brownies, cheese, crackers and even pizzas.
White wines consist of Vidal Blanc, Traminette, Viognier and Chardonel. Red wines offered are Malbec, Cab Franc, Chambourcin, Syrah and Robusto. Semisweet wines are Blackwater, Blush, Muscat and Tendril. Cigars offered include Flatbed Cigar Company Truck (Green PA Broadleaf, Azul Cameroon and White Corojo) and Panacea Cigars (Black Maduro and Red Habano).
The site has held Yoga events and has offered its 2,200 square-foot event space for various events, including weddings (including 1,100 square-foot indoor space). There also is a 600 square-foot pavilion.
Ramulose Ridge Vineyards is located at 3061 Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. Summer hours are 1-6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The company may be called at 630-485-8941 or emailed at ramuloseridge@msn.com. More information may be found at ramuloseridgevineyards.com.
Seven Doors Winery
Seven Doors Winery offers wines that are organic and biodynamic. It’s unique by offering a spiritual experience with yoga classes, wine meditations and fire celebrations. It has a 2,000-square foot tasting room and an outdoor area with a covered porch, wooded walking trails, etc., that can be booked for events. The winery also serves as a wedding venue, offering a large cedar wedding arbor, organic wines, florals, locally sourced foods and local musicians.
Seven Doors Winery is located 5800 Johnson Mountain Road in Huddleston. Its summer hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dogs are welcomed, and outside food is encouraged. Owner Jen Feazelle may be contacted by calling 540-605-8745 or emailing sevendoorswinery@gmail.com. More information may be found at sevendoorswinery.com.
