Bethlehem United Methodist Preschool takes learning outdoors

Bethlehem United Methodist Preschool in Moneta learned a lesson or two during the pandemic. As the preschool increased in the number of students, as well as the number of days and hours of the week it was open, spending time outdoors became more of a need. Running and playing outdoors - free time - has its benefits, but so does the opportunity for learning. The preschool is building a playground that serves both purposes - to play and to learn along the way. It’s called outdoor preschool classroom. The playground emphasizes nature - from all natural products it is constructed from, a diversity of plants tied to teaching oppotunities, garden-style table for children to explore the elements of dirt and more.
“The design is unique and specifically developed to teach preschoolers in an outdoor learning environment,” said Lynda Imirie, who works with the preschool.
Outdoor learning environments give chilren a chance to play games, test their physical limits, express themselves and build self-confidence.
The new outdoor classroom is slated to open at the start of the new school year. For more information, contact Karen DeBord via email at debordk@gmail.com
