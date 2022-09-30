Blues/rock powerhouse Samantha Fish to return

Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome back award-winning blues/rock singer-songwriter/guitarist Samantha Fish at 8 p.m. Dec. 8. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
“Over the course of her career, Fish has brought extraordinary power to her self-expression, capturing her inner world in combustible riffs, visceral rhythms and spine-tingling vocal work,” Harvester stated. “On her new album, ‘Faster,’ released in 2021, she imbues even more intensity into her electrifying brand of blues/rock-and-roll. Accompanied by legendary drummer Josh Freese (Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, The Replacements) and bassist Diego Navaira of The Last Bandoleros, the result is a singular body of work both irresistibly galvanizing and emotionally raw.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.