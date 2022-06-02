A new venture is all set to take care of the local sweet tooth in Huddleston. Mia’s Sweet Factory held a grand opening at 10102 Leesville Road this past week, and will provide local residents with all kinds of desserts, including their specialty: cheesecake.
“Mia’s Sweet Factory specializes in cheesecake. We also offer a range of pastries as well as ice cream and an espresso bar,” said Amanda Bodnar.
Bodnar is excited to get going in time for the summer months and is optimistic that Mia’s Sweet Factory will carve out a local niche in the area with its selection of pastries and other delicious sweet treats, along with organic tea from Greece, Stumptown Coffee, specialty partyware, baking accessories, organic candles and organic home remedies.
There’s more to this story in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.