The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., that will focus on personal property taxes.
Due to shortages in the vehicle market, the value of vehicles is much higher this year, resulting in higher personal property tax bills. At Thursday’s meeting, supervisors will discuss how this impacts the county budget and explore options of how they might assist citizens with these higher bills.
The special-called meeting will be held in the boardroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building (122 East Main Street, Bedford). The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed to the Bedford County YouTube channel.
There will be a 30-minute citizen comment period at the beginning of the meeting, with discussion to follow.
