Virginia State Police is investigating two separate fatal vehicle crashes in Franklin County that occurred Wednesday and today.
The Wednesday crash involved two vehicles and happened at 8:40 a.m. on Route 116, two miles north of Route 122 in Franklin County.
A 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Route 116 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Ford F-250 head-on, according to state police.
The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Jonathan Eric Lewis, 44, of Danville, Virginia. Lewis was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
Today’s crash involved a single vehicle and occurred at 12:27 a.m. on Wades Gap Road at the intersection of Dillon’s Mill Road in Franklin County.
A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Dillon’s Mill Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment, according to state police.
Jason Lynn Hicks, 44, of Boones Mill, Virginia, drove the Chevrolet. Hicks was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
