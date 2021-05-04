Robert Gump of Moneta graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida, on March 26.
In addition, Brian Shepherd of Vinton has been named to the winter 2021 quarter Dean’s List at that campus.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
