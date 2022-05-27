Bedford County has completed phase one of its two-phase redistricting process and is now focusing on redistricting at the local level.
Phase one completed redistricting at the state level for U.S. House of Representatives and Virginia House and Senate districts in accordance with maps approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia in December 2021. This phase was required to be completed prior to the June 2022 primary elections for the U.S. House of Representatives.
The majority of Bedford County is in Congressional District 9, the Forest and Boonsboro areas are in Congressional District 5 and one residence along the Bedford County/Roanoke County line is in Congressional District 6. This one residence will be participating in a Republican primary election June 21, but the remainder of Bedford County will not have a June primary election.
The second phase of Bedford County’s redistricting process focuses on the local level for board of supervisors and school board districts and requires completion before the November 2022 general election. The seven districts were drawn by a seven-member Redistricting Committee that was appointed by the board of supervisors.
Bedford County experienced significant population growth in the Forest area (Local Election District 4), resulting in the adjustment of all seven local district boundaries to equalize the population in each district. As a result, some voters will change districts/polling places under the proposed plan.
Maps detailing the proposed changes to local voting districts are now available for review on bedfordcountyva.gov and at all local libraries. A public hearing regarding the proposed boundaries is set for Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. during the board of supervisors’ regular meeting at the County Administration Building (third floor).
After the board of supervisors adopts this phase-two redistricting plan, voters will receive new Voter Information Notices in the mail before the November general election.
