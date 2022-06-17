During the Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, June 9, members debated a proposed schedule for school board meetings for the remainder of 2022.
These proposed dates and locations were suggested in order to work around scheduled school performances and other events that require the use of the auditoriums:
• July 14 - Jefferson Forest High School
• Aug. 11 - Staunton River High School
• Sept. 8 - Susie Gibson Science and Technology Center
• Oct. 13 - Susie Gibson Science and Technology Center
• Nov. 10 - Jefferson Forest High School
• Dec. 8 - Staunton River High School
The school board discussed where to meet at length. Georgia Hairston of District 5 suggested adding the conference room at the county’s school board office to the rotation list.
District 4’s Marcus Hill firmly disagreed with the decision of going to high schools only. Hill proposed that the board meetings should also be held at elementary and middle schools to allow the board to tour the schools and see the differences and what each community has to offer. Hill said he would like the community to come to them (the board) and not watch from their homes.
Hairston doesn’t think the elementary and middle schools are “up-to-par” to handle the technical aspects of setting up for school board meetings and live-streaming capabilities.
Hill went on to say that there may not be many options for sections of elementary/middle schools to host the meetings (cafeteria, library, etc.).
District 6’s Susan Kirby recommended going to Jefferson Forrest High School for July’s meeting and then deciding from there, perhaps not using one of the dates that is scheduled to be held at Susie Gibson Science and Technology Center.
A new schedule will be drafted by August.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.