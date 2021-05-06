A solar energy company that is planning a solar project in the Smith Mountain Lake area pitched its plan to local residents and fielded questions in a Zoom meeting Monday, April 26.
Energix US, a renewable energy company, revealed that its proposed project, Westlake Solar, would be constructed on a parcel of land off Route 122 about a mile from Bridgewater Plaza at Westlake Corner.
According to the website that Energix has set up to present the proposal, “Westlake Solar is a responsible, environmentally-sound solar project located on private property near Westlake Corner in Franklin County. The 20MW project facilities will be located on 100 acres, with additional 120 acres of vegetative buffers, setbacks, pollinator plantings, protected wetlands, and other protected natural resources.”
The amount of energy the site would produce could power around 2,400 homes. The company plans to sell the energy to Appalachian Power and selected the site in cooperation with the power company, according to Energix project acquisition and development manager Dominka Sink.
“At the end of the day, we sell the energy to the grid, and so we have to work with the utility to make sure where we put this project, it’s a good location for it,” Sink explained.
The company is predicting a positive economic impact on the local area, with 74 temporary construction jobs in 2022 for the building of the site. It also anticipates that “the project will generate approximately $2 million in tax revenue over the next three decades, along with the increased real estate tax payments every year,” according to the website.
Approximately 40 people viewed the presentation, according to reports. They had the opportunity to ask questions and express concerns. Questions included why the site was chosen, environmental impact, life of the facility, sight and noise impact, and effects on property value.
Energix personnel reassured the community that “Westlake Solar is a safe and environmentally-sound solar project that will preserve vital natural resources and protect the rural nature of Franklin County.” The company will work closely with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and must obtain DEQ permitting.
“Westlake Solar will have a positive impact on the environment,” they asserted. “There will be no pollution, no noise and no traffic once the initial construction is complete. This project allows Franklin County to preserve the land for future development, while at the same time producing clean, affordable energy. The project will also not place any strain on public infrastructure including schools, roads, water and sewer.”
Buffers and setbacks play a key role in allowing the solar project to be in the community without negatively impacting it. The site is near the lake, but the solar panels will not be visible from the lake.
“Buffers and setbacks designed to minimize the visual impact of the solar farm are an important component of the Westlake Solar project,” the company stated. “Features include a 100-foot setback from all property boundaries, a 30-foot setback along all wetlands, 150-foot setback from the neighboring residential dwellings, and a 200-foot setback from Betty’s Creek. Landscaping and screening will be provided along the property boundaries and adjacent properties, where applicable. This will screen the project from view and maintain the existing character of the area.”
As for property values, the company promises that the solar farm should not negatively impact them.
“There is extensive research that shows there’s no negative impact on adjacent residential or agricultural land,” Sink stated.
The solar facility has an anticipated lifespan of 35 years. Following that time, the company will decommission the plant, remove the solar panels and all equipment, and restore the vegetation to the site.
Prior to breaking ground, Westlake Solar will have to acquire approvals and permits at the county, commonwealth and federal levels. Pending those permits, the company tentatively anticipates beginning and completing construction in 2022.
Energix US has its headquarters in Virginia — in Arlington — and bills itself as “one of the leading solar energy developers in Virginia.” The company proudly promotes “Buy America,” according to the Energix Renewables website.
“We are committed to the US market and therefore we procure the vast majority of our equipment right here in the United States,” the website stated.
Energix US is a subsidiary of an Israeli company.
