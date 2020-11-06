The Moneta Lions Club held its 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser on Oct. 26 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club, located in Huddleston, after two postponements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Outing is the club’s major fundraiser and received the full support of all club members, as well as approximately 150 businesses and private sponsors within the immediate and surrounding areas, plus 13 diehard teams. As always, the net funding will be returned to local community projects, worthy charities and volunteer organizations.
“Following a damp and dreary tee off, the sun brightened the day and everyone’s spirits,” the Moneta Lions Club stated.
At the conclusion of play, all gathered in the Bedford Room, located at the Pointe, to “brag or groan” about their morning. A lunch buffet was catered by the staff of “The Dam Grill.” During and after lunch a wide range of prizes were presented, including team awards, door prizes and several silent auction items, all donated by many generous sponsors, including many items purchased by the club and club members.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road. For additional information about the club or to join one of its dinner meetings, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549 or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
