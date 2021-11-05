The National D-Day Memorial will mark Veterans Day 2021 with the return of an in-person commemoration ceremony honoring all who served.
The event is Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The memorial will offer free admission until noon on Veterans Day, with veterans receiving free admission all day. The event will be live streamed at dday.org.
Keynote speaker and historian Mitchell Yockelson, author of The Paratrooper Generals, will pay special tribute to one D-Day participant, Major Frederick Kellam of the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
Yockelson manages the National Archives and Records Administration-Archival Recovery Program, leading investigations of thefts of historical documents and museum artifacts. His work has been featured on 60 Minutes, PBS and C-SPAN, as well as the Los Angeles Times, New York Times and Washington Post.
