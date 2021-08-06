Lisa McArdle, the owner of SML Hearing, recently announced that Betty Bingham was the winner of a free pair of hearing aids.
Back in June, McArdle decided to do something she had never done before in her career, and that was hold a drawing to give out a free pair of hearing aids. McArdle said when SML Hearing’s anniversary month was coming up, she wanted to find a way to show her appreciation to the community for welcoming her.
McArdle said whoever came in to have their hearing tested or to test the new technology, she put their name in the drawing. She added that they worked directly with one of her manufacturers, ReSound, to contribute a pair of premium hearing aids.
