The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced today it has launched a contest to market the region as a tourist destination in surrounding markets.
The Smith Mountain Lake Getaway Sweepstakes will offer one lucky winner more than $2,500 in prizes, including accommodations, boat rental and restaurant gift certificates.
“This new initiative is designed to showcase the best of Smith Mountain Lake to potential visitors and generate excitement for the upcoming tourism season,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley.
The marketing campaign is being funded with a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, which was designed to help local and regional tourism entities recover from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the getaway sweepstakes, we’re targeting travelers from three key markets – North Carolina, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. – with a campaign that includes extensive print and digital advertising,” Finley said.
The contest is being conducted completely online at visitsmithmountainlake.com and is limited to one entry per valid email address. It opens Feb. 12 and will conclude May 2 with a winner drawn at random from all eligible entries on May 17.
The prize package includes:
- Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals – One-day tritoon boat rental
- Mariners Landing Hospitality – Two-night stay at Mariners Landing Resort
- Serafina Spa – 60-minute couples massage
- Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House - $25 gift certificate
- Old Oak Café – $25 gift certificate
- Jake’s Place – $25 gift certificate
- Mango’s – $25 gift certificate
- Blackwater Café – $25 gift certificate
- Mariners Landing – $25 gift certificate
- The Mariners Club - Recreation Package: Round of golf for two, pickleball class and use of fitness center
- National D-Day Memorial – Admission for two
- Virginia Dare Cruises & Marina – Admission for two
- Gifts Ahoy - $25 gift certificate
- JollyJen Photography - 45-minute couples photoshoot
For more information, visit https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/getaway-sweepstakes.
