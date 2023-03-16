Franklin County man accused of killing his dogs denied bond appeal

During a hearing held on Tuesday, March 7th in Rocky Mount, Judge James Reynolds denied bond for 58-year-old Terry Eugene Michel of Ferrum, who has been accused of killing his two dogs. Judge Reynolds’ ruling in the Franklin County Circuit Court upheld the ruling of the General District Court that prevented Michel’s release on bond.
Michel is accused of animal cruelty and making a false report. After initially telling officers his dogs were stolen, investigators say he admitted killing the two black labs, Colby and Caleb, on February 16, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled in early May.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.