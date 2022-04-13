The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate cases of larcenies from unlocked vehicles in the Forest area.
Two separate groups of juveniles from the City of Lynchburg have been identified and charges are pending.
The first incident occurred on April 2 in the Farmington subdivision. Multiple items that include firearms were taken from unlocked cars.
On April 8, multiple unlocked vehicles were targeted in the Gables Apartments.
The sheriff’s office is investigating if both incidents and group of suspects may be related.
“The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind all citizens to please lock your vehicles when they are unattended,” Sheriff Mike Miller stated. “We also want to remind citizens not to leave firearms inside their vehicles even when it is locked. In each of these cases the suspects admitted that when they came across a locked vehicle, they would pass it by and were specifically seeking easy (unlocked) targets.”
The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information on either of these cases contact Investigator Burnette or Investigator Alderson at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.