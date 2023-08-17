Lake & More Weekly Calendar : August 16th - 22nd
Sandra Aranegui Smith Mountain Eagle contributor

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph for your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.

Live Music

Wednesday, August 16th

Annalyse Marie Duo

7 – 10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-A-Whirl Band w/King Solomon Hicks

8 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.484.8277

Friday, August 18th

Stone Country 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Christian Q & the Groove

6 – 9 p.m. 

SML Pavilion 

1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta

More info: info@smlpavilion.com

Hunter Overstreet 

6 – 8 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Jake Earles 

7 – 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Vintage Reign 

7:30 – 10:30 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Five Dollar Shake 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

  

Saturday, August 19th

Justin Prillaman 

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Shaunna Rae & Paul Mallory

2 – 4 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

One North Three South

4 – 10 p.m.

Summer Sunset Concert Series

Bedford Area Family YMCA

1111 Turnpike Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.586.3483

Charles Esten 

5 p.m.

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall

More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com

$5 Shake 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Karlee Raye 

6 – 8 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Jake Earles 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Adam Markham

7 – 10 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Fuzzy Logic 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Sunday, August 20th

Arrival from Sweden – The Music of ABBA

5 p.m.

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall

More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com

Noah Spencer 

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Annalyse Marie Duo 

2 – 4 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Jimmy Wilson 

2 – 5 p.m. 

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Community Events

Wednesday, August 16th

Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm 

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

Line Dancing 

7 p.m.

1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament 

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Thursday, August 17th

Karaoke Night 

7 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Franklin County Agricultural Fair

August 16th – 19th

Contests with over 300 categories for a chance to win a coveted Blue Ribbon; live music performances by Tin Can Locomotive, Colby Helms & the Virginia Creepers, and Last Call Party Band; K-9 Training; demos; activities for children, food, rides, petting zoo, and more

Franklin County Recreation Park

2150 Sontag Rd, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.483.3030

23rd Annual Warren Street Fair

Continuing the Legacy of honoring over 125 years of black history

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Farmer's Market

435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.483.0907

Friday, August 18th

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10 – 11:15 a.m.

$15 per class or $32/monthly rate

Red Valley United Methodist Church

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065

More info: 540.339.7577

Chef Bo's Shrimp Boil 

Limited supply –  first come, first served

5 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Saturday, August 19th

Diamond Dig 2023 

10th Annual Diamond Dig to benefit the American Cancer Society; dig for a cause and a chance to win diamonds & gems

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jo & Co Jewelers 

13020 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Ste 100B, Hardy

More info: 540.721.2210

Karaoke

7 – 10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Sunday, August 20th

Glaze-a-Beer Stein  

3 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Tuesday, August 22nd

Sandra Aranegui

Smith Mountain Eagle contributor

Cornhole

6 – 9 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.