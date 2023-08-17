Lake & More Weekly Calendar : August 16th - 22nd

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph for your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
Live Music
Wednesday, August 16th
Annalyse Marie Duo
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-A-Whirl Band w/King Solomon Hicks
8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.484.8277
Friday, August 18th
Stone Country
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Christian Q & the Groove
6 – 9 p.m.
SML Pavilion
1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta
More info: info@smlpavilion.com
Hunter Overstreet
6 – 8 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Jake Earles
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Vintage Reign
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Five Dollar Shake
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Saturday, August 19th
Justin Prillaman
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Shaunna Rae & Paul Mallory
2 – 4 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
One North Three South
4 – 10 p.m.
Summer Sunset Concert Series
Bedford Area Family YMCA
1111 Turnpike Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.586.3483
Charles Esten
5 p.m.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com
$5 Shake
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Karlee Raye
6 – 8 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Jake Earles
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Adam Markham
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Fuzzy Logic
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Sunday, August 20th
Arrival from Sweden – The Music of ABBA
5 p.m.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com
Noah Spencer
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Annalyse Marie Duo
2 – 4 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Jimmy Wilson
2 – 5 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Community Events
Wednesday, August 16th
Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
Line Dancing
7 p.m.
1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Thursday, August 17th
Karaoke Night
7 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Franklin County Agricultural Fair
August 16th – 19th
Contests with over 300 categories for a chance to win a coveted Blue Ribbon; live music performances by Tin Can Locomotive, Colby Helms & the Virginia Creepers, and Last Call Party Band; K-9 Training; demos; activities for children, food, rides, petting zoo, and more
Franklin County Recreation Park
2150 Sontag Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.483.3030
23rd Annual Warren Street Fair
Continuing the Legacy of honoring over 125 years of black history
10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Farmer's Market
435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.483.0907
Friday, August 18th
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10 – 11:15 a.m.
$15 per class or $32/monthly rate
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065
More info: 540.339.7577
Chef Bo's Shrimp Boil
Limited supply – first come, first served
5 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Saturday, August 19th
Diamond Dig 2023
10th Annual Diamond Dig to benefit the American Cancer Society; dig for a cause and a chance to win diamonds & gems
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Jo & Co Jewelers
13020 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Ste 100B, Hardy
More info: 540.721.2210
Karaoke
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Sunday, August 20th
Glaze-a-Beer Stein
3 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Tuesday, August 22nd
Sandra Aranegui
Smith Mountain Eagle contributor
Cornhole
6 – 9 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
